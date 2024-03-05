Weekend brunch is a favorite dining excursion for individuals seeking out flavorful menu items such as eggs Benedict and omelets and bloody Mary and mimosa beverages. Bucks County restaurants cater to the brunch crowd by offering plentiful dining options for this special weekend meal. Here are some top spots for brunch in Bucks County and highlights of the culinary offerings you’ll find there.Read More
Top Spots for Brunch in Bucks County
These 12 restaurants are serving some of the most unforgettable dishes in the suburbs
Jake’s Eatery
Order up your favorite breakfast or lunch items to satiate your brunch time hunger at Jake’s Eatery, with locations in Richboro and Newtown. Standout comfort food offerings include the strawberry topped cinnamon bun French toast, pork roll Benedict, homemade cream chipped beef, Buffalo chicken cheesesteak, and roast beef au jus sandwich.
Relic on State
Relic on State in Newtown offers elegant dining in a historic building on the corner of South State Street and Main Street. The brunch menu features classic favorites intermingled with new culinary creations, including avocado toast on rosemary ciabatta, crab bisque with sherry, brioche-style French toast topped with mixed berries, and an omelet filled with lobster, crab, avocado, and tomato.
The Yardley Inn Restaurant & Bar
Brunch at The Yardley Inn provides diners with an impressive menu ranging from sweet culinary dishes to savory options, including crab bisque, Sicilian arancini, avocado toast, applewood bacon omelet, and roasted apple French toast. Sip some prosecco, enjoy a cocktail or zero-proof alternative, or opt for a cold, refreshing beer from the expansive list of domestic and craft beer options.
Station Taphouse
As a brunch newcomer, Station Taphouse is wasting no time showing what they can serve up for this favorite weekend meal with strawberry waffles, savory breakfast bowl, lox Benedict, specialty mimosas and bloody Mary beverages, and other tempting culinary dishes every Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. When the weather gets warmer, enjoy your brunch outside on the expansive outdoor patio.
The Hattery Stove & Still
When you sit down for brunch at The Hattery Stove and Still, you’ll be treated to sweet and savory starters, such as crab beignets, a chicken and waffle offering, tiramisu gnocchi, and short rib onion soup. When it’s time for the main course, the shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros, and eggs Benedict special may pique your interest. Order your favorite cocktail or zero-proof beverage from the full bar for a complete meal.
Genevieve’s Kitchen
Genevieve’s Kitchen in Doylestown offers creative brunch items, including biscuit and sausage gravy, creamy lobster chowder, apple mascarpone French toast, and a filet mignon breakfast taco option. Add savory sides to your brunch entrees, such as truffle fries, bacon, and home fries for the perfect meal in this cozy and welcoming Bucks County restaurant.
Maxwell's On Main
Southern culinary dishes fill the menu at Maxwell’s on Main, or MOMs as locals affectionately call it, and Sunday brunch is no different with savory offerings such as a chicken and andouille gumbo and deep fried crab cake with spicy remoulade starters and tempting main courses, including chorizo hash and eggs, a poached egg and fried green tomatoes concoction, jambalaya, and chicken and cornbread waffles with collard greens and maple chipotle syrup.
Cafe with Soul
Cafe with Soul, a nonprofit restaurant that helps out the Central Bucks community by financially supporting local STEM and music programs, is also an excellent spot for all day breakfast and lunch. Spend your brunch dining excursion enjoying culinary dishes such as steak and eggs, specialty waffles and French toast, vegetable and meat-laden omelets, burgers, and grilled chicken wraps.
The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm
Enjoy brunch in a picturesque setting at The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm where you’ll savor a prix fixe brunch, featuring your choice of a first course, second course, entree, and dessert. Some of the culinary offerings include sausage and gravy on biscuits, Berkshire pork belly with grits, cinnamon brioche, pappardelle in a garlic cream sauce, eggs Benedict, filet mignon, and cranberry orange cake.
Odette’s
Odette’s at the River House hotel in New Hope offers an exceptional brunch menu filled with unique options, such as the mimosa flight and pancake flight, and delicious classic breakfast and lunch items, including a vegetable frittata, eggs Benedict, mulled wine French toast, French onion soup, and filet mignon sandwich. Don’t forget to order your favorite cocktail to sip alongside your brunch items, such as a glass of prosecco or a spicy bloody Mary.
Washington House Hotel and Restaurant
Brunch offerings at the Washington House Hotel and Restaurant will keep you checking the calendar for Sunday to arrive. Order your favorite menu items a la carte or choose the three-course prix fixe option and enjoy tempting brunch bites such as a poached pear and endive salad, short rib breakfast hash, hot chicken and waffles, and crab and shrimpcake sandwich.
Golden Pheasant Inn
The elegant Golden Pheasant Inn, well-known for its delicious French-inspired cuisine, offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday with an impressive list of sweet and savory culinary items, such as plantain crepes, brioche toast prepared in a creme brulee batter and topped with fresh berries, duck confit and potato hash, and steak frites. Enjoy a Stella Artois and orange juice concoction or go with the tried-and-true bloody Mary to accompany your meal.