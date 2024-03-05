Top Spots for Brunch in Bucks County

When you sit down for brunch at The Hattery Stove and Still, you’ll be treated to sweet and savory starters, such as crab beignets, a chicken and waffle offering, tiramisu gnocchi, and short rib onion soup. When it’s time for the main course, the shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros, and eggs Benedict special may pique your interest. Order your favorite cocktail or zero-proof beverage from the full bar for a complete meal.