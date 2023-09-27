Top Spots to Eat Cajun Food in Philly

Formerly Rex 1516, Rex at the Royal is now located in the historic Royal Theater just a stone’s throw from the original location on South Street. The luxurious space carries the same refined charm as its predecessor, offering a menu of innovative takes on traditional Cajun-inspired cuisine and cocktails. When stopping in for dinner, brunch, or happy hour you can indulge in fantastic dishes like crawfish pot pie, hoppin’ john (blackeye peas, rice, and vegetables), or the popular skillet cornbread.