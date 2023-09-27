 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A white plate with spicy shrimp on top of seasoned grits.
Cajun shrimp & grits at Rex at the Royal.
Rex at the Royal.

Top Spots to Eat Cajun Food in Philly

For gumbo, jambalaya, or an old-fashioned seafood boil, these 10 Philly restaurants are the best for Cajun cuisine

by George Banks-Weston
Cajun shrimp & grits at Rex at the Royal.
| Rex at the Royal.
by George Banks-Weston

Originating in Louisiana and adjacent parts of the deep South, the influence of Cajun cuisine is widespread. The Philadelphia food scene is evidence of its reach, with several remarkable restaurants specializing in serving traditional and inventive takes on authentic Cajun dishes. If you find yourself in the mood for gumbo, jambalaya, or an old-fashioned seafood boil, these Philly spots offer a variety of options to satisfy your cravings.

OHot Cajun Seafood

Located in Abington, just north of the city, Ohot Cajun Seafood is a family-owned BYOB where you can enjoy seafood boils, raw and steamed oysters, crab legs, and shrimp.

1429 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001
(267) 828-3888
(267) 828-3888

Bayou Bar & Grill

This popular tavern on Manayunk’s Main Street can be described as a local watering hole prime for watching sports and partaking in fantastic bar bites and seafood. The Cajun fried chicken salad, steamed crab legs, and Cajun fried po’ boy are must-try menu items if you’re looking for a true taste of southern comfort food.

4245 Main St #1602, Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-2560
(215) 482-2560

Ruby's Cajun Seafood Boilhouse

Ruby’s Cajun Seafood specializes in Cajun-style seafood boils. Group dining here is a blast as the menu offers multiple combo specials that allow customers to mix and match options including crab legs, shrimp, mussels, and clams.

2920 Roberts Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129
(267) 273-0668
(267) 273-0668

Interstate Drafthouse

Fishtown’s Interstate Drafthouse is a popular neighborhood dive bar with a menu inclusive of twists on Southern and Tex-Mex dishes. Its vegan Cajun cheesesteak is heralded as an unforgettable remix on a Philly classic and is what helps it earn its spot on this list.  

1235 E Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 455-0045
(267) 455-0045

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

Brothers Robert and Benjamin Bynum are known for restaurants that offer top-notch soul food and phenomenal entertainment. SOUTH Jazz Kitchen, located on North Broad Street, is no different. The menu features many classic dishes rooted in Cajun and Creole traditions like shrimp and grits, hush puppies, and gumbo. And if you want an extra special treat, grab tickets to one of its many events where you can enjoy your meal while you enjoy a live jazz show.

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 600-0220
(215) 600-0220

Beck's Cajun Cafe

One of Reading Terminal Market’s favorite stands, Beck’s Cajun Café has been serving a menu of authentic New Orleanian fare since 2009. What makes it special is its hefty assortment of po’boys, which keeps customers coming back. With options like alligator sausage, fried catfish, fried shrimp, and even a vegetarian po’ boy, you can’t go wrong.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 592-0505
(215) 592-0505

Marathon Grill

With two locations in Center City, Marathon Bar and Grill is a Philadelphia staple known for its eclectic mix of American dishes. It comes as no surprise that the jambalaya — made with andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, and rice — is a favorite among customers.

121 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 569-3278
(215) 569-3278

Khyber Pass Pub

Instantly transport to New Orleans at this Old City brewpub serving up a menu full of Cajun favorites with multiple vegan options. This establishment also features two bars offering 20+ rotating drafts of beer as well as wine and craft cocktails. Visit often as there are rotating specials on the menu and you can also check out the live events calendar to enjoy a music show before or after dinner.

56 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-5888
(215) 238-5888

Booker's Restaurant & Bar

In 2023, couple Tracey and Cheri Syphax bought and took over operations at the West Philadelphia restaurant, Bookers. A neighborhood gem that attracts locals from all over the city, some of its most beloved menu items have strong Cajun influences. Try out hearty dishes like shrimp and grits with andouille sausage and blackened catfish.

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
(215) 883-0960

Rex at the Royal

Formerly Rex 1516, Rex at the Royal is now located in the historic Royal Theater just a stone’s throw from the original location on South Street. The luxurious space carries the same refined charm as its predecessor, offering a menu of innovative takes on traditional Cajun-inspired cuisine and cocktails. When stopping in for dinner, brunch, or happy hour you can indulge in fantastic dishes like crawfish pot pie, hoppin’ john (blackeye peas, rice, and vegetables), or the popular skillet cornbread.

1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(267) 319-1366
(267) 319-1366

