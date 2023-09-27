Originating in Louisiana and adjacent parts of the deep South, the influence of Cajun cuisine is widespread. The Philadelphia food scene is evidence of its reach, with several remarkable restaurants specializing in serving traditional and inventive takes on authentic Cajun dishes. If you find yourself in the mood for gumbo, jambalaya, or an old-fashioned seafood boil, these Philly spots offer a variety of options to satisfy your cravings.Read More
Top Spots to Eat Cajun Food in Philly
For gumbo, jambalaya, or an old-fashioned seafood boil, these 10 Philly restaurants are the best for Cajun cuisine
OHot Cajun Seafood
Located in Abington, just north of the city, Ohot Cajun Seafood is a family-owned BYOB where you can enjoy seafood boils, raw and steamed oysters, crab legs, and shrimp.
Bayou Bar & Grill
This popular tavern on Manayunk’s Main Street can be described as a local watering hole prime for watching sports and partaking in fantastic bar bites and seafood. The Cajun fried chicken salad, steamed crab legs, and Cajun fried po’ boy are must-try menu items if you’re looking for a true taste of southern comfort food.
Ruby's Cajun Seafood Boilhouse
Ruby’s Cajun Seafood specializes in Cajun-style seafood boils. Group dining here is a blast as the menu offers multiple combo specials that allow customers to mix and match options including crab legs, shrimp, mussels, and clams.
Interstate Drafthouse
Fishtown’s Interstate Drafthouse is a popular neighborhood dive bar with a menu inclusive of twists on Southern and Tex-Mex dishes. Its vegan Cajun cheesesteak is heralded as an unforgettable remix on a Philly classic and is what helps it earn its spot on this list.
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Brothers Robert and Benjamin Bynum are known for restaurants that offer top-notch soul food and phenomenal entertainment. SOUTH Jazz Kitchen, located on North Broad Street, is no different. The menu features many classic dishes rooted in Cajun and Creole traditions like shrimp and grits, hush puppies, and gumbo. And if you want an extra special treat, grab tickets to one of its many events where you can enjoy your meal while you enjoy a live jazz show.
Beck's Cajun Cafe
One of Reading Terminal Market’s favorite stands, Beck’s Cajun Café has been serving a menu of authentic New Orleanian fare since 2009. What makes it special is its hefty assortment of po’boys, which keeps customers coming back. With options like alligator sausage, fried catfish, fried shrimp, and even a vegetarian po’ boy, you can’t go wrong.
Marathon Grill
With two locations in Center City, Marathon Bar and Grill is a Philadelphia staple known for its eclectic mix of American dishes. It comes as no surprise that the jambalaya — made with andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, and rice — is a favorite among customers.
Khyber Pass Pub
Instantly transport to New Orleans at this Old City brewpub serving up a menu full of Cajun favorites with multiple vegan options. This establishment also features two bars offering 20+ rotating drafts of beer as well as wine and craft cocktails. Visit often as there are rotating specials on the menu and you can also check out the live events calendar to enjoy a music show before or after dinner.
Booker's Restaurant & Bar
In 2023, couple Tracey and Cheri Syphax bought and took over operations at the West Philadelphia restaurant, Bookers. A neighborhood gem that attracts locals from all over the city, some of its most beloved menu items have strong Cajun influences. Try out hearty dishes like shrimp and grits with andouille sausage and blackened catfish.
Rex at the Royal
Formerly Rex 1516, Rex at the Royal is now located in the historic Royal Theater just a stone’s throw from the original location on South Street. The luxurious space carries the same refined charm as its predecessor, offering a menu of innovative takes on traditional Cajun-inspired cuisine and cocktails. When stopping in for dinner, brunch, or happy hour you can indulge in fantastic dishes like crawfish pot pie, hoppin’ john (blackeye peas, rice, and vegetables), or the popular skillet cornbread.