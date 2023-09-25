The Ultimate Cupcakes in Philly

Birthday celebrations, parties for sporting events, and office potlucks wouldn’t be complete without a box of cupcakes from one of Philly’s beloved bakeries. And with an abundance of stellar bake shops catering to the sweet tooths of cupcake lovers across the city, it can be hard to choose which one reigns supreme. From bakeshops tapped to make creations for world-renowned celebrities to ones that gift us with exquisite cake artistry, here are ten phenomenal spots you have to try if you have a craving for cupcakes.