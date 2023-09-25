 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eight cupcakes with different toppings, flavors, and icings are plated clockwise on a blue plate.
Cupcakes at Cake Life Bake Shop.
Cake Life Bake Shop.

The Ultimate Cupcakes in Philly

These 10 phenomenal bake shops are a must-try when a craving for cupcakes strikes

by George Banks-Weston
Cupcakes at Cake Life Bake Shop.
| Cake Life Bake Shop.
by George Banks-Weston

Birthday celebrations, parties for sporting events, and office potlucks wouldn’t be complete without a box of cupcakes from one of Philly’s beloved bakeries. And with an abundance of stellar bake shops catering to the sweet tooths of cupcake lovers across the city, it can be hard to choose which one reigns supreme. From bakeshops tapped to make creations for world-renowned celebrities to ones that gift us with exquisite cake artistry, here are ten phenomenal spots you have to try if you have a craving for cupcakes.

Bredenbeck's Bakery

This legendary bakery and ice cream shop has been a mainstay in the Philadelphia area for over a century. The Chestnut Hill location opened in 1983 and is still the go-to place for special occasion cakes and cupcakes. And while you can’t go wrong with any of their nostalgic flavors like Red Velvet, Carrot Cake, Chocolate, or Vanilla, the rotating seasonal offerings are just as stellar.

8126 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
(215) 247-7374
(215) 247-7374

Lily of the Valley Cupcakery

Germantown’s small family-owned and operated cupcakery and cafe is nothing short of charming, with choices ranging from breakfast pastries and sandwiches to pound cakes, cobblers, of course, cupcakes. The cupcake menu here changes daily, with the most popular flavors being Strawberry Shortcake and Birthday Cake.

26 Maplewood Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(267) 437-4176
(267) 437-4176

Ramona Susan's Bake Shop

Nestled in Fishtown, Ramona Susan’s bake shop specializes in cakes and baked goods that warm the soul. Its selection of cupcakes features a mix of everyday flavors like birthday cake, red velvet, and chocolate-chocolate, as well as seasonal options like pumpkin, carrot cake, and yellow cake with lemon cream cheese frosting. You can order your favorites on its website or visit the shop to discover a new favorite.

1255 Marlborough St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 203-1980
(215) 203-1980

Cake Life Bake Shop

Lauded as one of the superstars of Philly bakeries, Cake Life Bakeshop gained national attention and celebration when they were tasked with making the birthday cake of international celebrity Beyonce (not just once, but twice)! The delightful shop on Fishtown’s Frankford Avenue keeps a case stocked full of cupcakes with bright designs and unforgettable flavors. While their selection rotates monthly, options like the Campfire Cocoa (a chocolate cupcake frosted with hot cocoa whipped cream and topped with a toasted marshmallow)  and Funfetti (a vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream icing and rainbow sprinkles) make regular appearances. Preorder online via Cake Life’s website or stop by the shop to check out the rotating daily offerings.

1306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 268-7343
(215) 268-7343

Tiffany's Bakery (multiple locations)

A Center City treasure since 1977, at Tiffany’s Bakery cupcakes can be ordered in a range of sizes including classic, mini, and jumbo. Here you can get extravagant when you order one of its dipped, cannoli or unicorn cupcakes which feature fun decorations and luxurious toppings.

1001 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(844) 225-3329
(844) 225-3329

Sweet Box Bakeshop

Bringing a bit of whimsy to Midtown Village, Sweet Box Bakery stands out for its bold and beautiful cupcakes. Customers can choose from over a dozen fun flavors. Treat yourself to delicious options like S’mores and Brownie batter or try out the Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch cupcake, which is one of its vegan flavors.

339 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 237-4647
(215) 237-4647

Sprinkled Sweetness

Located just steps from the hustle and bustle of South Street, this Black woman-owned and operated bakery takes the cake (quite literally) when it comes to mind-blowing cupcake artistry and pastry design. Stop back often as cupcake flavors can change daily, or order a batch of their signature cupcakes, which feature mini macaroons and fresh flowers and can be customized with a number of different flavors.

510 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 309-2263
(215) 309-2263

The Sweet Life Bakeshop

South Street’s Sweet Life is a bake shop that specializes in cupcakes and banana puddings. Here you can mix and match a medley of delightful options, with customer top picks being the Vanilla Buttercream, Salted Caramel, and Sweet Potato cupcakes. If you can’t narrow it down, the mini cupcake samplers are a great introduction to the expansive list of flavors.

740 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 717-7770
(215) 717-7770

Termini Bros Bakery (multiple locations)

Termini Bros Bakery is a well-known Philadelphia bake shop whose pastries are commonplace at a host of city events and private celebrations. The vanilla cupcake with buttercream icing is often regarded as one of the city’s finest. You can pre-order for pickup or local delivery on its website, or stop into one of its two Center City locations.

1523 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1816
(215) 334-1816

Milk + Sugar Bakeshop

Founded by a mother-daughter team passionate about sharing their love of baking with the world, Milk and Sugar Cakes began as a mobile sweets truck making appearances at events all over Philadelphia. As the popularity of the business grew, the owners added a South Philly storefront where they bake and sell their scrumptious creations. You have the option to order online for same-day pickup or visit the store to enjoy flavors such as Vanilla Bean, Fruity Pebbles, and Boston Cream.

1501 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 886-2253
(267) 886-2253

Related Maps