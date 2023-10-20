The Ultimate Fall Cocktails in Bucks County

Awe-inspiring river views and a historic vibe are two of the many features that draw diners to the Black Bass Hotel. The fall menu is another reason to visit this riverside restaurant in Lumberville. Start your dining adventure with the flavorful bass’hattan, one of the options on the autumn beverage menu. This true spirits classic is created with bourbon, vermouth, and cherry bitters — perfect for sipping as you take in the sights of the colorful leaves on the trees along the canal towpath while you enjoy your meal in the cozy dining room.