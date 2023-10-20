As temperatures grow cold and crisp, colorful leaves drop to the ground, it’s easy to see that fall is here. If you’re ready to embrace all that this pumpkin-laden, comfort food and drink season has to offer, now’s an excellent time to explore creative fall cocktails. From apple-themed martinis to pumpkin beverages, here are some seasonal libations you’ll find at bars and restaurants around Bucks County.Read More
The Ultimate Fall Cocktails in Bucks County
From caramel apple martinis to spiced cider sangrias, here’s the exceptional fall libations worth sipping
Caramel Apple Martini at McCoole's
The cocktail creation skills at McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn in Quakertown are strong. Case in point: the caramel apple martini. Sip this fall fruit concoction featuring apple vodka, apple cider, and sour apple liquor mixed together then served in a caramel rimmed glass and topped off with a splash of bubbly prosecco.
Fall Sangria at Proper Brewing Company
The Proper Brewing Company is known for its large roster of beers, ranging from a malty Belgian witbier to a robust chocolate milk stout, but this Quakertown brewpub is also an ideal spot for the cocktail sipping crowd. Fall drinks to try include the citrus razzle dazzle, the pom lemonade, and the fall sangria, which features a delightful blend of riesling, caramel vodka, and apple juice, garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Bass’hattan at Black Bass Hotel
Awe-inspiring river views and a historic vibe are two of the many features that draw diners to the Black Bass Hotel. The fall menu is another reason to visit this riverside restaurant in Lumberville. Start your dining adventure with the flavorful bass’hattan, one of the options on the autumn beverage menu. This true spirits classic is created with bourbon, vermouth, and cherry bitters — perfect for sipping as you take in the sights of the colorful leaves on the trees along the canal towpath while you enjoy your meal in the cozy dining room.
Pumpkin Martini at Earl's New American
When food and beverage seekers look for seasonal culinary items for the fall, pumpkin is an ingredient that often comes to mind. The pumpkin martini at Earl’s New American, located in the popular shopping area of Peddler’s Village in New Hope, helps bring a touch of fall to your meal. Accompany your pumpkin spice martini with the hearty beer and cheddar soup and braised molasses short ribs entree for a meal built for the fall season in Bucks County.
Pumpkin Martini at Buttonwood Grill
The Buttonwood Grill in Peddler’s Village is a popular dining spot to visit in between attending the fall events at this fun shopping destination in the New Hope-Lahaska area. It’s also an ideal spot to try one or more of the seasonal beverages served up at the bar or as an accompaniment to your meal. The pumpkin martini brings flavors of the fall to your palate with a flavorful combination of pumpkin rumchata, vanilla vodka, and pumpkin syrup.
Spiced Cider Sangria at Pineville Tavern
The historic Pineville Tavern is adding to its menu offerings for the fall season with cozy drink options such as the spiced cider sangria, a pleasing combo of brandy, house red wine, Laird’s Applejack, apple cider, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. If rum is more to your liking, the tavern also offers its flavorful autumn in Rio beverage made with dark rum, banana liquor, and pineapple for a tropical drink with fall flavors.
Also featured in:
Pear Prosecco Smash at Terrain Cafe
Seasonal fare and cocktails are two staples at Terrain. In celebration of all things autumn, this Doylestown dining spot keeps the crisp weather season in mind with its fall cocktails, including the pear prosecco smash. This brunch-centric cocktail includes refreshing ingredients such as prosecco, pear syrup, fresh thyme, and lemon juice.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini at Vault Brewing Company
Enjoy your favorite coffee-based martini with a hint of pumpkin at Vault Brewing this fall. The Yardley brewpub offers an impressive roster of beers but also caters to cocktail lovers with its unique libations. The pumpkin spice espresso martini combines two popular flavors in one with a kick. The combination of vodka, pumpkin puree, coffee liqueur, and Pretty Bird cold brew make this sipping option a must-try beverage.
Fall 75 at Rocco's at The Brick
Fine dining and fall cocktails go together well at Rocco’s at The Brick in Newtown. Whether dining at this Bucks County restaurant with family or stopping by the bar for drinks and appetizers after work, the fall drink specials are ones to try. This specialty offering even has fall in the name and offers cozy sipping with a refreshing, light taste thanks to the pear and ginger gin, fresh lemon juice, and a multifaceted simple syrup of ginger, anise, and cardamom. A splash of prosecco tops off this seasonal drink for an invigorating bubbly result.
Raspberry Sour at Triple Sun Spirits Co.
Triple Sun Spirits, with locations in Newtown and Emmaus, is always shaking and stirring inventive libations for its customers to enjoy. When you visit the Bucks County location, give the new raspberry vodka a try and order the raspberry sour — a perfect combination of sweet and pleasantly tart ingredients. Live music events at this South State Street spot will add to your overall sipping and socializing experience.
Apple Cider Spritz at Nikos
Finish off a day of apple picking at a local Bucks County farm with a visit to Nikos Restaurant + Bar in Yardley where you can experience the fall flavors of the apple cider spritz. A combination of apple liqueur, apple cider, champagne, lemon, and a bourbon floater make this beverage an ideal offering on the fall-centric drink list.
Also featured in: