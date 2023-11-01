 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Ultimate Fall Cocktails in Philly

Try these libations that are seasonal, sparkling, neat, and made with local spirits

by Ernest Owens
by Ernest Owens

Fall is finally here and we can finally drink to that with a new wave of libations that’s right on time. For those who love seasonal beverages that embrace apples, pears, cinnamon, cardamom, orange bitters, and maple — you’re in the right place. From boozy renditions of apple cider to maple Manhattans, here are some autumn libations you’ll find at bars and restaurants around Philly with several including local spirits.

The Burn Out Manhattan at Hook & Ladder Sky Bar

Brown liquor lovers will enjoy this rich cocktail made with Resurgent Bourbon, Meletti Amaro, and sweet vermouth all aged at this popular bar for 30 days in American oak whiskey barrels. Even more impressive: It’s stirred cold with black walnut bitters and topped with Luxardo cherries for an additional fall touch,

46 Fayette St 2nd Floor, Conshohocken, PA 19428
(484) 351-6522
(484) 351-6522

Sweater Weather at Blondie

This cocktail intends to warm in the chilly weather with its notable blend of bourbon, spiced honey syrup, fresh lemon, orange juice, orange bitters and cardamom.

4417 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 253-3833
(215) 253-3833

Hi-Ball at Pod

Classic whisky + ginger ale hi-ball, who? Pod Philadelphia has created five (5) unique spins on the classic with their very own hi-ball menu perfect for Fall, such as the “Mizuwari Ballin’” made with Suntory Toki whiskey and fever tree soda; the “Momo Daddy” with Old granddad whiskey and peach soda; and the “Sakura Pop” made with Smirnoff Citrus Vodka & Cherry Soda

3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 387-1803
(215) 387-1803

E.S. Tea at The Dandelion and Yards

This collaboration between Yards Brewing Co and The Dandelion is an English-inspired cask ale brewed at 6% ABV with East Kent Golding hops, sweet orange peel, and the distinguished British Earl Gray tea. With aa smooth malt character that’s met with refreshing notes of orange and tea brewed — it’s a shame it will only be available at The Dandelion and Yards Brewing Co’s taproom for the fall.

124 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 558-2500
(215) 558-2500

Apple Cider Sangria at Dolce Italian

This boozy apple cider is made with sauvignon blanc, apple, lime and lemon juices, apricot combier and a special winter syrup to immediately welcome the seasonal change.

1437 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 608-3000
(215) 608-3000
Tiny Dancer at Loch Bar

Center City’s newest restaurant is already in season with an inventive (and exceptional) cocktail that includes Penn 1681 vodka, pear, lemon, elderflower, honey and sparkling wine.

301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 267-8272
(215) 267-8272

1976 at Aqimero

The French 75 has nothing on this bubbly fall sipper that’s made with Union Forge Vodka, St. Germain, maraschino, lemon and sparkling wine.

10 Ave Of The Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 523-8200
(215) 523-8200

Whiskey Apple Mule at Hard Rock Café

This crowd-pleasing autumn mule has a crisp blend of Woodford Reserve Bourbon with fresh green apples, lime and mint that’s topped with sparkling Fever-Tree ginger beer.

1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 238-1000
(215) 238-1000
Treehugger at Talula's Garden

The classic Manhattan gets an autumn remix that features Talula’s exclusive single-barrel aged Dad’s Hat Rye, brandy, black walnut bitters and PA maple.

210 W Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 592-7787
(215) 592-7787

