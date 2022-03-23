 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

22 Great Philly Restaurants Where You Can BYOB

Where to Find the Most Refreshing Wooder Ice in Philly

19 Essential Brunch Spots in Philly

A forward shot of a bar with a full bar of alcohol and high stools with braided blonde wood backs.
Prunella
Jason Varney

Where to Dine Solo in Philly

Taking yourself on a date? These Philly restaurants offer the perfect atmosphere for a solo dinner

by Dayna Evans
View as Map
Prunella
| Jason Varney
by Dayna Evans

There are few nicer things in life than taking yourself out to dinner. Why? First of all, you don’t have to make plans. You can just decide to go and not deal with other people’s schedules. Second, you get to eat whatever you want — no negotiating with a group about the appetizers and dessert. Third, you can bring that book you’ve been trying to finish. Should we go on? In Philly, there are more than enough places to take yourself on a solo date: Here are 10 to start. Just try to call ahead to let the host know — seating one can be a bit of a dance.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Seorabol Restaurant

Copy Link
5734 Old 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19120
(215) 924-3355
(215) 924-3355
Visit Website

With locations in the Northeast and Center City, Seorabol is Philly’s go-to for Korean barbecue, bibimbap, and delicious hot pot. The dishes come out fast and the space on Old 2nd Street is big enough to grab a table for one, whether you fancy an early dinner or a late lunch.

Also Featured in:

2. Pizzeria Beddia

Copy Link
1313 N Lee St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 928-2256
(267) 928-2256
Visit Website

The smiling cloud light fixture at Pizzeria Beddia is practically its own Philadelphia celebrity by this point, and dining beneath it at Beddia’s horseshoe bar has a calming effect. The famous pizzeria can get busy so off hours may be better for a solo dinner, but it’s always worth swinging by to check what the bar looks like. Don’t forget to order the soft serve for dessert.

Also Featured in:

3. Reading Terminal Market

Copy Link
51 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
(215) 922-2317
Visit Website

There are few better places in Center City to get a solo lunch, breakfast, or early dinner than Reading Terminal Market, and more than enough bar seats on which to post up. Try Pearl’s Oyster Bar for a half-dozen oysters and some excellent chowder, or one of the many great diners and sandwich counters for a mid-day lunch option.

a man wheels a trashcan through an empty aisle at Reading Terminal Gab Bonghi

4. Prunella

Copy Link
112 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 631-8058
(215) 631-8058
Visit Website

The latest restaurant from Michael Schulson is Prunella, a wood-fired pizza and pasta place on 13th and Sansom in a beautiful airy space practically destined for solo dining. The bar is a lovely option for a walk-in dinner for one — you’ll be cozy and taken care of.

A forward shot of a bar with a full bar of alcohol and high stools with braided blonde wood backs. Jason Varney

5. Booker's Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link
5021 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
(215) 883-0960
Visit Website

There is outdoor, indoor, and bar dining at Booker’s in West Philly, where soul food for brunch, lunch, and dinner will satisfy any solo diner. Try the black bean veggie burger and have cocktails for days: the margarita and spiked lemonade are lovely.

Also Featured in:

6. Buna Cafe Philly

Copy Link
5121 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 615-8575
(610) 615-8575
Visit Website

Pull up a seat at Buna Cafe in West Philly for platters of Ethiopian stews and veggies on top of spongy, delightfully sour injera. Yes, it may seem like a lot of food for one person to enjoy alone, but wash it down with one of Buna’s house-made juices or teas and you’ll get farther than you think.

Also Featured in:

7. Southwark Restaurant

Copy Link
701 S 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 930-8538
(267) 930-8538
Visit Website

As far as classy, romantic restaurants go, Southwark is right up there with the best. A tight menu of curated fresh dishes — like grilled octopus and local tomato salad — make a solo date night a special occasion, and the bar is just a very nice place to hang out.

Also Featured in:

8. River Twice

Copy Link
1601 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 457-3698
(267) 457-3698
Visit Website

River Twice is one of those beautiful restaurants that feels special in a group or alone, and the chef’s counter service is a special way to treat yourself. You can reserve a spot at the counter in advance — you pay up front for the extensive tasting menu, with 15-plus dishes.

Also Featured in:

9. Fountain Porter

Copy Link
1601 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 305-8338
(215) 305-8338
Visit Website

If you haven’t tried the Fountain Porter burger — the platonic ideal of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bun — you’re missing out. But don’t despair, there’s still time. Cozy up to the bar by yourself with a glass of natural wine, the burger, and some of Fountain Porter’s pickled green beans on the side, and you’ll have a solo date night worth remembering.

Also Featured in:

10. Le Virtù

Copy Link
1927 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-5626
(215) 271-5626
Visit Website

The lush outdoor garden at Le Virtu is a special place to have an Italian meal of maccheroncini alla chitarra with lamb ragu or mushroom tagliatelle. Especially on a summer night dining al fresco and with a glass of wine, you’ll feel transported from a solo dinner to a solo trip to Abruzzo.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Seorabol Restaurant

5734 Old 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19120

With locations in the Northeast and Center City, Seorabol is Philly’s go-to for Korean barbecue, bibimbap, and delicious hot pot. The dishes come out fast and the space on Old 2nd Street is big enough to grab a table for one, whether you fancy an early dinner or a late lunch.

5734 Old 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19120
(215) 924-3355
Visit Website

2. Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

The smiling cloud light fixture at Pizzeria Beddia is practically its own Philadelphia celebrity by this point, and dining beneath it at Beddia’s horseshoe bar has a calming effect. The famous pizzeria can get busy so off hours may be better for a solo dinner, but it’s always worth swinging by to check what the bar looks like. Don’t forget to order the soft serve for dessert.

1313 N Lee St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 928-2256
Visit Website

3. Reading Terminal Market

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
a man wheels a trashcan through an empty aisle at Reading Terminal Gab Bonghi

There are few better places in Center City to get a solo lunch, breakfast, or early dinner than Reading Terminal Market, and more than enough bar seats on which to post up. Try Pearl’s Oyster Bar for a half-dozen oysters and some excellent chowder, or one of the many great diners and sandwich counters for a mid-day lunch option.

51 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2317
Visit Website

4. Prunella

112 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
A forward shot of a bar with a full bar of alcohol and high stools with braided blonde wood backs. Jason Varney

The latest restaurant from Michael Schulson is Prunella, a wood-fired pizza and pasta place on 13th and Sansom in a beautiful airy space practically destined for solo dining. The bar is a lovely option for a walk-in dinner for one — you’ll be cozy and taken care of.

112 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 631-8058
Visit Website

5. Booker's Restaurant & Bar

5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

There is outdoor, indoor, and bar dining at Booker’s in West Philly, where soul food for brunch, lunch, and dinner will satisfy any solo diner. Try the black bean veggie burger and have cocktails for days: the margarita and spiked lemonade are lovely.

5021 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(215) 883-0960
Visit Website

6. Buna Cafe Philly

5121 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Pull up a seat at Buna Cafe in West Philly for platters of Ethiopian stews and veggies on top of spongy, delightfully sour injera. Yes, it may seem like a lot of food for one person to enjoy alone, but wash it down with one of Buna’s house-made juices or teas and you’ll get farther than you think.

5121 Baltimore Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19143
(610) 615-8575
Visit Website

7. Southwark Restaurant

701 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

As far as classy, romantic restaurants go, Southwark is right up there with the best. A tight menu of curated fresh dishes — like grilled octopus and local tomato salad — make a solo date night a special occasion, and the bar is just a very nice place to hang out.

701 S 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 930-8538
Visit Website

8. River Twice

1601 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

River Twice is one of those beautiful restaurants that feels special in a group or alone, and the chef’s counter service is a special way to treat yourself. You can reserve a spot at the counter in advance — you pay up front for the extensive tasting menu, with 15-plus dishes.

1601 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 457-3698
Visit Website

9. Fountain Porter

1601 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

If you haven’t tried the Fountain Porter burger — the platonic ideal of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bun — you’re missing out. But don’t despair, there’s still time. Cozy up to the bar by yourself with a glass of natural wine, the burger, and some of Fountain Porter’s pickled green beans on the side, and you’ll have a solo date night worth remembering.

1601 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 305-8338
Visit Website

10. Le Virtù

1927 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

The lush outdoor garden at Le Virtu is a special place to have an Italian meal of maccheroncini alla chitarra with lamb ragu or mushroom tagliatelle. Especially on a summer night dining al fresco and with a glass of wine, you’ll feel transported from a solo dinner to a solo trip to Abruzzo.

1927 E Passyunk Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 271-5626
Visit Website

Related Maps