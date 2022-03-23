Where to Dine Solo in Philly

There are few nicer things in life than taking yourself out to dinner. Why? First of all, you don’t have to make plans. You can just decide to go and not deal with other people’s schedules. Second, you get to eat whatever you want — no negotiating with a group about the appetizers and dessert. Third, you can bring that book you’ve been trying to finish. Should we go on? In Philly, there are more than enough places to take yourself on a solo date: Here are 10 to start. Just try to call ahead to let the host know — seating one can be a bit of a dance.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.