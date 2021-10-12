 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Restaurants of Center City

Where to Get the Best Fall Lattes in Philly

The Best Philly Restaurants with Heated Patios for the Fall and Winter

More in Philadelphia See more maps
A spread of raw seafood, that includes lobsters, claims, oysters over an ice bed.
Fresh seafood bar at Loch Bar in Center City.
Loch Bar

The Essential Seafood Restaurants of Philly

The best Philly spots for raw bars, seafood towers, and perfectly cooked fillets

by Ernest Owens Updated
View as Map
Fresh seafood bar at Loch Bar in Center City.
| Loch Bar
by Ernest Owens Updated

Philly is rich with steak, burgers, and barbecue, but what about meals from under the sea? Sure, most neighborhoods have a great sushi joint. Until 2008, the former Walnut Street landmark Striped Bass boosted the city’s fish cred, but for a while there, seafood destinations were few and far between. Fast forward 15 years later, and seafood cuisine is rising in our city. Follow this map to find great Philly fish, seafood towers, and so much more.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner

Copy Link

Up Broad Street, Sid Booker’s keeps it simple with butterflied fried shrimp by the half dozen or dozen, plus a few sides. The casual, long-running spot is popular among the late night crowd looking for satisfying food after a night out. Look for the neon sign and bring cash.

4600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(215) 329-4455
(215) 329-4455

Also featured in:

Vernick Fish

Copy Link

When Greg Vernick does something, he does it right. Known for his eponymous Rittenhouse destination, the chef — who rose through the ranks in the Jean Georges empire — opened Vernick Fish at the new Comcast Technology Center in 2019. It’s his love letter to the Jersey Shore cuisine he grew up eating, but with elevated ingredients, technique, and presentation. Vernick Fish is a decidedly elegant experience with diners enjoying the likes of scallop crudo, squid ink tagliatelle, and swordfish milanese amid plush seating, mood lighting, and quality beverages. Don’t miss the broiled ‘oysters Philadelphia’ that masquerade as a hoagie with genoa salami, provolone, crunchy brioche, and broccoli rabe.

1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5055
(215) 419-5055

Also featured in:

Tai Lake

Copy Link

Cantonese-style seafood takes center stage at Tai Lake. The Chinatown restaurant gets rave reviews for its steamed oysters, shrimp dumplings, lobster with ginger and scallion, fried jumbo shrimp in a creamy mayo sauce, clams with black bean sauce, and salt baked squid with chili. With a huge menu (that also includes meat and vegetarian dishes), picky eaters and the adventurous alike are satisfied here. No wonder it’s been going strong since 1988.

134 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-0698
(215) 922-0698

Pearl's Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Who doesn’t like an old fashioned oyster bar? For 40 years, Pearl’s has been a place for locals and tourists to dig into classic seafood dishes like Maryland crab soup and fried flounder. The Reading Terminal Market eatery also offers modern takes like crab mac and cheese and a salmon burger.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 964-9792
(215) 964-9792

Luke's Lobster

Copy Link

There’s no need to travel to Maine for their popular lobster rolls when Luke’s Lobster is right here. This hotspot in Rittenhouse has garnered a reputation for producing fresh seafood that makes the ultimate take-out for lunch or dinner. While their lobster roll is legendary, don’t miss out on their flavorful New England clam chowder and spicy lobster pasta.

130 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 564-1415
(215) 564-1415

Also featured in:

Oyster House

Copy Link

A Center City mainstay since 1947, Oyster House remains at the top of its game. Third-generation owner Sam Mink has kept the space inviting with regular refreshes, while the menu leans classic. This is the spot for shrimp cocktail, clam chowder, seared scallops, and grilled fish — plus a buzzy Tuesday through Friday happy hour. Oyster House also has one of Philly’s best gin selections, for those who like a cold martini with their raw bar.

1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683
(215) 567-7683

Also featured in:

Pearl & Mary

Copy Link

This latest edition from famed restaurateur Michael Schulson is bringing seafood lovers to midtown with their massive seafood towers, soft shell crab sandwiches, fried calamari, and notable fish and chips. This is a great place to mingle after work for cocktails and oysters or an impromptu date night.

114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 330-6786
(215) 330-6786

Also featured in:

Devon Seafood Grill

Copy Link

This seafood institution has been serving customers for over a decade in Rittenhouse with their fine dining experience. Surf and turf is king at this restaurant, and with impressive lobster tails, crab cakes, and shrimp cocktails — you can’t go wrong here.

225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-5940
(215) 546-5940

Also featured in:

Seafood Unlimited

Copy Link

Heard of the seafood joint at 20th and Spruce? It’s been there for 50 years. Seafood Unlimited started out in 1971 as a fresh fish market and transitioned into a restaurant a couple decades ago. Look for the mermaid with a martini sign and head inside for jumbo shrimp cocktail, fish sandwiches, seafood pasta, fried combos, and much more. Oysters go for a buck at happy Hour and there’s a full bar, plus an Isaiah Zagar mosaic.

270 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-3663
(215) 732-3663

The Olde Bar

Copy Link

Dollar oysters have become rare, but the tradition lives on during happy hour at celebrity chef Jose Garces’ Olde Bar. His Old City restaurant — in the historic building that once housed Philly icon Bookbinders — is actually all about seafood. Find lobster four ways — including pot pie and corn dog — along with crab and corn chowder, crab claws, tuna frites, halibut, scallop pasta, and more. A couple of other nearby spots with great raw bars include The Wayward in Center City and Old City’s Royal Boucherie — both offer seafood towers.

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-3777
(215) 253-3777

Also featured in:

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Copy Link

Old City’s airy, blue-and-white hued Positano Coast has long been a popular spot for coastal Italian fare. The raw bar features oysters, chilled lobster, and shrimp cocktail, while cooked dishes include grilled octopus, diver scallops, spaghetti and clams, crab cakes, whole fish, and more. A new outdoor sidewalk cafe grew the restaurant’s seats by 160 during the pandemic — it features exotic plants, huge umbrellas, heat lamps, and live jazz on Fridays.

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-0499
(215) 238-0499

Also featured in:

Loch Bar

Copy Link

This new edition to Center City has been impressing diners with their generous seafood towers, tasty charbroiled oysters, and well-seasoned fish. The raw bar experience is ideal for a fun happy hour or a late night bite — that you can take advantage of until 2 am.

301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 267-8272
(215) 267-8272

Also featured in:

Little Fish BYOB

Copy Link

Some places just nail it every time and — when it comes to seafood — Little Fish is one of those restaurants. The Queen Village BYO offers just two dozen seats, sometimes making it a tough reservation to get. That’s because Philly’s hospitality community and those in-the-know regularly visit Little Fish for Alex Yoon’s ever-changing, Asian-influenced, carefully sourced menu. Having cooked at Le Bec-Fin, San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Benu, and Mirazur in the French Riviera (considered one of the world’s best restaurants), Yoon knows his way around seafood — from raw to perfectly seared.

746 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 455-0172
(267) 455-0172

Also featured in:

Anastasi Seafood

Copy Link

Italian Market shoppers may know Anastasi as one of Philly’s best seafood stores, where customers line up to order raw fish from the busy counter. Come night time, though, the fishmonger becomes a casual sit-down restaurant. The menu is a bit of a throwback, offering clams casino, oysters Rockefeller, broiled fish, garlic bread, and fried combos with a little of everything — and sometimes that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Mixed drinks and beer are available too.

1101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 462-0550
(215) 462-0550

Also featured in:

Clam Tavern

Copy Link

On an unassuming corner in Delaware County, the Original Clam Tavern throws it back with a menu straight out of the 1960s. Find broiled flounder, stuffed shrimp, fried oysters, and crab-topped everything. Baked clams with a dot of ketchup on each middleneck are a favorite at this come-as-you-are spot. A full bar features some sweet specialty cocktails.

339 E Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018
(610) 623-9537
(610) 623-9537

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Sid Booker's Shrimp Corner

4600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Up Broad Street, Sid Booker’s keeps it simple with butterflied fried shrimp by the half dozen or dozen, plus a few sides. The casual, long-running spot is popular among the late night crowd looking for satisfying food after a night out. Look for the neon sign and bring cash.

4600 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
(215) 329-4455
(215) 329-4455

Vernick Fish

1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

When Greg Vernick does something, he does it right. Known for his eponymous Rittenhouse destination, the chef — who rose through the ranks in the Jean Georges empire — opened Vernick Fish at the new Comcast Technology Center in 2019. It’s his love letter to the Jersey Shore cuisine he grew up eating, but with elevated ingredients, technique, and presentation. Vernick Fish is a decidedly elegant experience with diners enjoying the likes of scallop crudo, squid ink tagliatelle, and swordfish milanese amid plush seating, mood lighting, and quality beverages. Don’t miss the broiled ‘oysters Philadelphia’ that masquerade as a hoagie with genoa salami, provolone, crunchy brioche, and broccoli rabe.

1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 419-5055
(215) 419-5055

Tai Lake

134 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cantonese-style seafood takes center stage at Tai Lake. The Chinatown restaurant gets rave reviews for its steamed oysters, shrimp dumplings, lobster with ginger and scallion, fried jumbo shrimp in a creamy mayo sauce, clams with black bean sauce, and salt baked squid with chili. With a huge menu (that also includes meat and vegetarian dishes), picky eaters and the adventurous alike are satisfied here. No wonder it’s been going strong since 1988.

134 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-0698
(215) 922-0698

Pearl's Oyster Bar

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Who doesn’t like an old fashioned oyster bar? For 40 years, Pearl’s has been a place for locals and tourists to dig into classic seafood dishes like Maryland crab soup and fried flounder. The Reading Terminal Market eatery also offers modern takes like crab mac and cheese and a salmon burger.

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 964-9792
(215) 964-9792

Luke's Lobster

130 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

There’s no need to travel to Maine for their popular lobster rolls when Luke’s Lobster is right here. This hotspot in Rittenhouse has garnered a reputation for producing fresh seafood that makes the ultimate take-out for lunch or dinner. While their lobster roll is legendary, don’t miss out on their flavorful New England clam chowder and spicy lobster pasta.

130 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 564-1415
(215) 564-1415

Oyster House

1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

A Center City mainstay since 1947, Oyster House remains at the top of its game. Third-generation owner Sam Mink has kept the space inviting with regular refreshes, while the menu leans classic. This is the spot for shrimp cocktail, clam chowder, seared scallops, and grilled fish — plus a buzzy Tuesday through Friday happy hour. Oyster House also has one of Philly’s best gin selections, for those who like a cold martini with their raw bar.

1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683
(215) 567-7683

Pearl & Mary

114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This latest edition from famed restaurateur Michael Schulson is bringing seafood lovers to midtown with their massive seafood towers, soft shell crab sandwiches, fried calamari, and notable fish and chips. This is a great place to mingle after work for cocktails and oysters or an impromptu date night.

114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 330-6786
(215) 330-6786

Devon Seafood Grill

225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

This seafood institution has been serving customers for over a decade in Rittenhouse with their fine dining experience. Surf and turf is king at this restaurant, and with impressive lobster tails, crab cakes, and shrimp cocktails — you can’t go wrong here.

225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 546-5940
(215) 546-5940

Seafood Unlimited

270 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Heard of the seafood joint at 20th and Spruce? It’s been there for 50 years. Seafood Unlimited started out in 1971 as a fresh fish market and transitioned into a restaurant a couple decades ago. Look for the mermaid with a martini sign and head inside for jumbo shrimp cocktail, fish sandwiches, seafood pasta, fried combos, and much more. Oysters go for a buck at happy Hour and there’s a full bar, plus an Isaiah Zagar mosaic.

270 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 732-3663
(215) 732-3663

The Olde Bar

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Dollar oysters have become rare, but the tradition lives on during happy hour at celebrity chef Jose Garces’ Olde Bar. His Old City restaurant — in the historic building that once housed Philly icon Bookbinders — is actually all about seafood. Find lobster four ways — including pot pie and corn dog — along with crab and corn chowder, crab claws, tuna frites, halibut, scallop pasta, and more. A couple of other nearby spots with great raw bars include The Wayward in Center City and Old City’s Royal Boucherie — both offer seafood towers.

125 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 253-3777
(215) 253-3777

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Old City’s airy, blue-and-white hued Positano Coast has long been a popular spot for coastal Italian fare. The raw bar features oysters, chilled lobster, and shrimp cocktail, while cooked dishes include grilled octopus, diver scallops, spaghetti and clams, crab cakes, whole fish, and more. A new outdoor sidewalk cafe grew the restaurant’s seats by 160 during the pandemic — it features exotic plants, huge umbrellas, heat lamps, and live jazz on Fridays.

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-0499
(215) 238-0499

Loch Bar

301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This new edition to Center City has been impressing diners with their generous seafood towers, tasty charbroiled oysters, and well-seasoned fish. The raw bar experience is ideal for a fun happy hour or a late night bite — that you can take advantage of until 2 am.

301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 267-8272
(215) 267-8272

Little Fish BYOB

746 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Some places just nail it every time and — when it comes to seafood — Little Fish is one of those restaurants. The Queen Village BYO offers just two dozen seats, sometimes making it a tough reservation to get. That’s because Philly’s hospitality community and those in-the-know regularly visit Little Fish for Alex Yoon’s ever-changing, Asian-influenced, carefully sourced menu. Having cooked at Le Bec-Fin, San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Benu, and Mirazur in the French Riviera (considered one of the world’s best restaurants), Yoon knows his way around seafood — from raw to perfectly seared.

746 S 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 455-0172
(267) 455-0172

Anastasi Seafood

1101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Italian Market shoppers may know Anastasi as one of Philly’s best seafood stores, where customers line up to order raw fish from the busy counter. Come night time, though, the fishmonger becomes a casual sit-down restaurant. The menu is a bit of a throwback, offering clams casino, oysters Rockefeller, broiled fish, garlic bread, and fried combos with a little of everything — and sometimes that’s exactly what you’re looking for. Mixed drinks and beer are available too.

1101 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 462-0550
(215) 462-0550

Clam Tavern

339 E Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018

On an unassuming corner in Delaware County, the Original Clam Tavern throws it back with a menu straight out of the 1960s. Find broiled flounder, stuffed shrimp, fried oysters, and crab-topped everything. Baked clams with a dot of ketchup on each middleneck are a favorite at this come-as-you-are spot. A full bar features some sweet specialty cocktails.

339 E Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018
(610) 623-9537
(610) 623-9537

Related Maps