Get the tastiest chef-made matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, and brisket for your Seder at these hotspots

Spring holidays are back in full swing — and so are the big dinners with family and friends for Passover (starting April 22 until April 30).

If grocery shopping and cooking a full seder meal isn’t in the cards this year, use this guide to find prepared Passover meals for pickup and delivery. Note that these options are Jewish-style but not all necessarily kosher.

For all the latest Philly dining intel, subscribe to Eater Philly’s newsletter.