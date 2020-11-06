Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Around Philly

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
14 places to pick up a turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving at home

For those celebrating Thanksgiving in and around Philly — a city that stands on ancestral Indigenous land known as Lenapehoking — there are plenty of takeout dinner options that make the holiday prep and cleanup process a breeze. From classic takes on a Thanksgiving meal to creative sides to lots of pies, Philly restaurants cater to a range of customers craving a traditional turkey or the full spread.

Looking for pies only? You can find places to pick up those buttery, flaky desserts here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Manatawny Still Works

320 Circle of Progress Dr #104
Pottstown, PA 19464
(484) 624-8271
If you’re looking to imbibe the day before Thanksgiving, Manatawny Still Works’s Pottstown distillery is throwing a party to unveil three new small-batch rums and whiskeys. The best part: They’re offering three batched cocktails to take home for your Thanksgiving Day celebrations. Plus, live music!

2. Jansen

7402 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
(267) 335-5041
Mount Airy’s favorite fine dining destination Jansen has your Thanksgiving covered with a $200 four-course meal suitable for four people. Roasted turkey with green beans, cranberry sauce, stuffing, butternut squash lobster soup, mixed green salads, and pumpkin pie are all on the menu, but oysters and charcuterie can be added on for an extra cost. Call the restaurant to place your preorder.

3. El Camino Real Restaurant

1040 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 925-1110
While traditionally known for its Tex-Mex cuisine, this Northern Liberties restaurant offers solid options for a classic Thanksgiving dinner at home. Choose from a $130 4-person house-smoked turkey (served with cranberry and gravy) or a $225 dinner fit for eight to ten people, or a maple bourbon glazed ham or smoked brisket. All the requisite sides are included: stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, orange-ginger cranberry sauce, biscuits, and pies. Preorders must be placed by Tuesday, November 23.

4. Urban Farmer Philadelphia

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 963-2788
A 12-to-14 pound turkey is the centerpiece of Urban Farmer’s to-go dinner menu, available for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day. The meal, which feeds four to six, also includes its gravy, smashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, cornbread, cranberry sauce, and a choice of pies. Thanksgiving orders are available for preorder online ($190).

5. Di Bruno Bros.

1730 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 665-9220
Philly’s long-trusted gourmet grocer offers a generous customizable Thanksgiving meal, filled out by classic dishes like turkey, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, and pie. Patrons can pick from a number of options and price points. Orders must be placed by phone or email by Friday, November 19 at 3 p.m. for Thanksgiving Day pickup at the Italian Market, Rittenhouse, Wayne, or Ardmore stores.

Di Bruno Bros. makes customizable meals for Thanksgiving this year.
Di Bruno Bros./Bondfire Media

6. Vernick Wine Shop & Tasting Menu

2029 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 951-2462
Thanksgiving wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without wine, which is why the bottle shop at Vernick has your beverage pairings all picked out for you. In two-bottle bundles selected by Vernick’s wine director Ray Gazdzinski, everyone at the adult table will be impressed by your choices. Check out the selection here for preorder and pickup in-store.

7. Oyster House

1516 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 567-7683
Oyster House’s whole pie game is strong, with gooey bourbon pecan pie ($40), salted honey pie ($34), and classic pumpkin ($36) options. Beyond pies, the beloved seafood spot offers to-go shrimp cocktail platters ($78) and cornbread oyster stuffing ($36) to impress at-home Thanksgiving diners. Orders must be placed over the phone by 5 p.m on Saturday, November 20 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24.

Bondfire Media

8. High Street Philly

101 S 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 625-0988
High Street Philly takes the stress out of Thanksgiving with an online marketplace of a la carte side dishes made for Turkey Day. Options include charred Brussels sprouts, smoked kabocha squash, cranberry-kumquat relish, gravy, and roasted mushroom and cracked corn stuffing. Add on Parker House rolls and hazelnut-chocolate pie to round out the meal. Turkey orders must be placed by November 15 and orders for sides and desserts can be placed up to two days before Thanksgiving.

9. Forsythia

233 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19105
(215) 644-9395
For $100 per person, Thanksgiving preorders from Forsythia include everything from turkey thigh confit to pumpkin bisque, plus house-baked focaccia and spiced cider crumbcake for dessert. Preorders — which must be placed by Sunday, November 21 — can be made online for pickup on the day before Thanksgiving.

10. Garces Events

300 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 670-2381
Turkey and all the trimmings make up Garces Events’ to-go holiday dinner for two ($90). Feast on turkey breast and gravy, butter lettuce salad, rosemary Parker House rolls, challah bread stuffing, and more, with a choice of pie. Orders must be placed online by Saturday, November 20 for pickup at Volver at 300 S. Broad Street on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

11. Porcos Porchetteria

2204 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-2939
Known for its excellent pork sandwiches and baked goods, Washington Avenue’s Porcos and Small Oven Pastry Shop delights Thanksgiving diners with a menu of to-go cakes and pies like an apple cranberry frangipane tart and a maltster cookie cream pie. Beyond desserts, porchetta is available by the pound, and full meals with all the sides (think crusty ciabatta rolls, seasonal veggies, stuffing, and salads) also come with a “turketta” option. Don’t miss the Porcos turkey dinner sandwich at the shop. Orders must be placed online by Friday, November 19 for pickup on Wednesday, November 24 and Thanksgiving morning, November 25.

Bondfire Media

12. Fiore Fine Foods

757 S Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 339-0509
Green bean casserole, buttermilk biscuits, honeynut squash, and a rosemary and sage rubbed turkey are the highlights on the Fiore Fine Foods Thanksgiving menu this year, available for $64 a person. You can also add on drinks like Italian drinking chocolate with sambuca, bourbon mulled cider, and of course, Fiore’s famous pastries like chai spiced snickerdoodle cookies and salted caramel apple pie. Preorders must be placed by Thursday, November 18 for pickup the day before Thanksgiving.

13. Messina Club

1533 S 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 928-4152
The Messina Social Club Thanksgiving dinner was such a hit last year that the owners decided to bring it back in 2021. This year, diners will get a half-bird, charred Brussels sprouts, smoked butterscotch glazed sweet potatoes, and much more, with two options — $249 for a family meal, or $149 for two people. Preorders must be placed here before November 16.

14. Le Cavalier

42 W 11th St
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302) 594-3154
Are you a resident of or transplant to Wilmington, the hottest restaurant destination right now? Go to Le Cavalier at the Du Pont Hotel for your luxe Thanksgiving feast. The menu — which comes in a package for $165 — includes dishes like a roast turkey or glazed ham, haricots verts, brioche stuffing, and apple cider cake. Preorders can be placed here.

