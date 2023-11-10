Where to Order or Dine Thanksgiving Dinner in South Jersey

Walk down the Ocean City boardwalk and head down 11th Street to the iconic Flanders Hotel for the ideal Thanksgiving dining spot. Embrace the historic vibe of this impressive hotel as you create holiday memories with loved ones while enjoying an expansive Thanksgiving buffet. Reserve your spot at the Flanders table for $49.95 for adults and $26.95 for kids ages 3-8 (plus tax and gratuity) and you can enjoy carving station favorites such as roasted Carolina turkey, roasted sirloin of beef, and honey glazed ham along with tons of side dishes from creamy homestyle mashed potatoes to traditional stuffing. Other entrees available at the buffet include seared salmon with citrus beurre blanc and seared breast of chicken with honey, roasted garlic, and rosemary, if you want something a bit unique for your Thanksgiving meal.