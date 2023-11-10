 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A large roasted turkey on a platter on a table with blue tablecloth alongside trimmings and gravy,
Thanksgiving turkey at Amici Restaurant.
Amici Restaurant

Where to Order or Dine Thanksgiving Dinner in South Jersey

11 places to eat or pick up a turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving

by Kristen Kwiatkowski
Thanksgiving turkey at Amici Restaurant.
| Amici Restaurant
by Kristen Kwiatkowski

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family members and create special memories over fabulous food and good conversation. If you want to maximize your time with the special people in your life, leave the holiday cooking up to the professionals this year. Offering flavorful turkey, zesty stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, and fresh baked bread, South Jersey restaurants are offering you a place at their dining table this year and cooking culinary bites for you to enjoy at home. Here are some top South Jersey spots serving up Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 in Cherry Hill keeps Thanksgiving dinner traditional with the culinary favorites you grew up with — roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, green beans, and more. Dine in at the elegant restaurant for $40 per adult and $18 per child and don’t worry about cooking or the cleanup. If you’d like to savor these Turkey Day dishes in the comfort of your own home, you can preorder this holiday meal to go for $225 (serves 4-6 people) — place your order by Monday, November 20, and pick up your meal on Wednesday, November 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. (just reheat and eat).

2000 NJ-38 Suite 1145, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
(856) 665-1052
(856) 665-1052

The Farm and Fisherman Tavern

If you have the turkey portion of the meal covered and want some help with appetizers, sides, and desserts, the Farm and Fisherman team can help. Order your turkey day accompaniments via the Cherry Hill restaurant’s online ordering site and pick up the holiday goodies on Wednesday, November 22. Simply reheat the dishes prior to the big meal and you’ll have plenty of time free to spend with friends and family in the spirit of this fall holiday.

1442 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
(856) 356-2282
(856) 356-2282

Amici Restaurant BYOB

Whether eager to dive into the Thanksgiving culinary classics or you want to add some Italian dishes to your holiday meal, reserve a spot in the Amici dining room. This Cherry Hill dining staple helps make your Thanksgiving meal memorable with both a turkey-centric menu for $50 per person and a la carte offerings with an Italian vibe. Savor the butternut squash soup and traditional turkey dinner or opt for a caprese salad and lobster ravioli — at Amici, all culinary tastes for Turkey Day are catered to in one seating. Make your reservation today to reserve your table on Thanksgiving for anytime from 12 to 9 p.m.

312 Kresson Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
(856) 354-1500
(856) 354-1500
A large roasted turkey on a platter on a table with blue tablecloth alongside trimmings and gravy, Amici Restaurant

Riverwinds Restaurant

Dine by the Delaware River as you savor Thanksgiving culinary dishes at Riverwinds Restaurant in West Deptford. For $46.95 for adults and $22.95 for children, you can enjoy a full Thanksgiving dinner complete with a turkey carved tableside and family style sides for tables of four people or more. Not a fan of turkey? No problem — this popular South Jersey restaurant also offers grilled ham steak, grilled salmon, and broiled filet mignon entrees (prices vary). If you’d rather stay in, reserve a takeout turkey meal from Riverwinds that you can serve to your family in your cozy home.

1075 Riverwinds Dr, West Deptford, NJ 08086
(856) 579-7900
(856) 579-7900

Di Paolo's Italian Ristorante

Celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with an Italian twist with complete to-go meal offerings from Di Paolo’s in Penns Grove. Choose from two dinner packages, $249 for 6 people and $495 for 12 people, and you’ll have a complete meal with holiday menu offerings including a shrimp cocktail tray, Nonna’s traditional Italian wedding soup, sliced roasted turkey with savory gravy, sliced baked ham, Italian sausage and ciabatta stuffing, pumpkin pie, and a generous amount of other meal items. Place your order by Sunday, November 19, and visit the restaurant on Wednesday, November 22, to pick up your Thanksgiving feast (complete with reheating instructions).

28 Broad St, Penns Grove, NJ 08069
(856) 299-4645
(856) 299-4645

Renault Winery

Egg Harbor City’s Renault Winery invites diners to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at their warm and inviting place this year with two holiday seatings offered, including early bird Thanksgiving dinner at 12 p.m. and the later Thanksgiving dinner seating session with reservations available from 1 to 3 p.m. For $29 per person, you’ll find a table filled with delicious culinary offerings, including an artisan bread basket with farmhouse cranberry sauce, harvest salad, free-range turkey with rosemary gravy, and an impressive array of sides, including roasted yams with brown sugar glaze, white cheddar mac and cheese, and traditional stuffing. Dinner also includes a trip to the grand dessert table. Renault Winery wine will be available for purchase to complement the savory turkey and side dishes.

72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-2111
(609) 965-2111

Steve & Cookie's

Steve & Cookie’s in Margate offers a full Thanksgiving dinner takeout option, perfect for when you’re down the shore for the holiday and don’t feel like spending this special day in the kitchen. Pre-order your meal by November 14 and get ready to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast filled with turkey, Tuscan bread stuffing, sweet potato casserole with marshmallows, your choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie, and tons of other culinary items to complete the meal. The holiday dinner package is $260 and serves 4 individuals. Best of all, you can pick up the entire meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. then just heat and eat.

9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ 08402
(609) 823-1163
(609) 823-1163

Tuckahoe Inn

Get ready for a four-course Thanksgiving feast at Tuckahoe Inn in Marmora where you and the family can enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with an appetizer, soup or salad, and dessert, or choose a non-turkey dish, where items such as chicken saltimbocca, prime rib, and honey garlic salmon may grace the day’s menu as well. Make sure you reserve your table in advance (reservations available from 12 to 7:30 p.m.) to ensure a Thanksgiving meal at this bayside restaurant.

1 Harbor Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223
(609) 390-3322
(609) 390-3322

The Flanders Hotel

Walk down the Ocean City boardwalk and head down 11th Street to the iconic Flanders Hotel for the ideal Thanksgiving dining spot. Embrace the historic vibe of this impressive hotel as you create holiday memories with loved ones while enjoying an expansive Thanksgiving buffet. Reserve your spot at the Flanders table for $49.95 for adults and $26.95 for kids ages 3-8 (plus tax and gratuity) and you can enjoy carving station favorites such as roasted Carolina turkey, roasted sirloin of beef, and honey glazed ham along with tons of side dishes from creamy homestyle mashed potatoes to traditional stuffing. Other entrees available at the buffet include seared salmon with citrus beurre blanc and seared breast of chicken with honey, roasted garlic, and rosemary, if you want something a bit unique for your Thanksgiving meal.

719 E 11th St, Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-1000
(609) 399-1000

ICONA Diamond Beach

ICONA Diamond Beach in Wildwood Crest offers oceanside dining for your Thanksgiving meal. Held in the third floor Ocean View Ballroom of the resort, the Thanksgiving Day buffet will feature soups and salads, carving station favorites, such as roast turkey, spiral ham, and salmon filet, and sides as far as the eye can see, including honey-drizzled roasted baby carrots, sweet potatoes with brown sugar and whipped cinnamon butter, and a macaroni and cheese station where you can create the ultimate comfort food side dish. Reservations are available from 1 to 6 p.m. and the price is $59 for adults and $19 for children 12 and under (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages). 

9701 Atlantic Ave, Diamond Beach, NJ 08260
(609) 729-6600
(609) 729-6600

Union Park Dining Room

Fine dining seekers down the shore will find Union Park’s Thanksgiving dinner to be an ideal choice for the holiday festivities. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe meal from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for $79 for adults and $50 for children, and bring along your favorite bottle of wine to accompany the meal or purchase a bottle of Cape May local wine offered at the restaurant. The holiday menu offers a traditional Thanksgiving turkey meal or you can opt for something different on this day, such as the beets salad, duck trio, short rib, or North American lobster. You’ll want to save room for dessert with a sweet treat list including creme brulée, pumpkin cheesecake, and chocolate tart gracing the menu.

Hotel Macomber, 727 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-8811
(609) 884-8811

Related Maps