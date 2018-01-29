 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Philly

Also known as: Where to drink beer and watch Super Bowl commercials

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have made it to Super Bowl this year, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams matchup in L.A. is still a good excuse to post up at a bar and eat wings, burgers, and fries while watching the commercials and rooting for (or, ahem, against) some other team. Tons of places will be showing Super Bowl 56, but that doesn’t automatically make them the best spots to watch. Viewers need big TVs with the sound on, good food, and good drinks — and discounts don’t hurt. Plus, if you wear your Eagles gear on game day and squint hard, you can pretend you’re watching the Birds instead. Here’s a list of solid Super Bowl-watching options in Philly.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Evil Genius

1727 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
(215) 425-6820
Fishtown brewery Evil Genius will have the big game on with all the snacks, beer, and drinks your heart desires. Order the jalapeno popper grilled cheese or some flatbreads to share.

2. Garage (multiple locations)

100 E Girard Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 515-3167
With arcade games and a wide variety of beer offerings, both Garage locations are fun spots to watch the game. Look for large projection screens and multiple TVs (nine in Fishtown and five in South Philly).

3. Craft Hall

901 N Delaware Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 297-2072
At the family-friendly Craft Hall, kids can make a beeline for the indoor playground and video games while adults watch the game on a big projection wall or HD TVs over the bars on both levels.

4. Bar-Ly

101 N 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 922-2688
Chinatown’s craft beer bar serves a mean selection of wings and other game-day appropriate snacks, all in front of 33 HD TVs set throughout the space.

5. City Tap House Logan Square

2 Logan Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 587-9040
The Center City location of City Tap House has more than 35 beers on draft to go with gastropub fare like barbecue pulled pork nachos and ten spice wings. Make a reservation online.

6. The Post

129 S 30th St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
267-353-8521
The Post, University City’s beer hall and arcade, is a 7,000-square-foot paradise of sports, games, and drinks. Come for the big game, stay for the crab cake sandwich.

7. City Tap House University City

3925 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 662-0105
In University City, City Tap House has plenty of TVs, dozens of beers on tap, a menu of gastropub fare, and a roof deck.

8. Brü Craft & Wurst

1316 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 800-1079
Bru has dozens of beers on tap, flat-screen TVs, a projection screen with the sound on, and specials on drinks and food. Next door at Tradesman’s, from the same owner, find big-screen TVs and great pub food, too.

9. McGillin's Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 735-5562
McGillin’s Olde Ale House, said to be Philly’s oldest tavern, keeps the sound on for the game on its HD and projector screen TVs. It’s a convivial atmosphere, if you’re hoping to celebrate with friends.

10. Craftsman Row Saloon

112 S 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 923-0123
The bar at Craftsman Row is surrounded by five huge TVs, and on those TVs will be the game. Enjoy it with over-the-top takes on game day fare, like a donut fried chicken sandwich and elaborate milkshakes.

11. Devil's Den

1148 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 339-0855
Head to Devil’s Den for the big game, a selection of rotating drafts, duck fries, burgers, and TVs at the bar.

12. Philadium Tavern

1631 Packer Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 271-5220
A classic game day tavern, Philadium is low-key, it does the classics well (get the roast pork sandwich), and there are enough TVs to keep fans happy.

Philadium [official]

13. Chickie's & Pete's

1526 Packer Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 218-0500
Chickie’s & Pete’s must be added to any compilation of Philly game-watching options. Why? Because the Chickie’s & Pete’s experience has embedded itself into Philly sports culture. Yes, the crowds can be a little raucous, but there’s a TV in every corner and the game sound is always audible.

14. Xfinity Live

1100 Pattison Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(267) 534-4264
It’s not for everyone, but Xfinity Live is always a wild experience during big games. The massive complex next to the stadiums has over 100 TVs, including a 32-foot HD screen, and six bars to choose from. Parking is free on game day, but the subway is nearby for anyone who plans to drink.

xfinity live Xfinity Live [official]

Related Maps