Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have made it to Super Bowl this year, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams matchup in L.A. is still a good excuse to post up at a bar and eat wings, burgers, and fries while watching the commercials and rooting for (or, ahem, against) some other team. Tons of places will be showing Super Bowl 56, but that doesn’t automatically make them the best spots to watch. Viewers need big TVs with the sound on, good food, and good drinks — and discounts don’t hurt. Plus, if you wear your Eagles gear on game day and squint hard, you can pretend you’re watching the Birds instead. Here’s a list of solid Super Bowl-watching options in Philly.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.